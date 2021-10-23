Home / Cities / Pune News / 2 held in Pune for ganja production, over 200 trees worth 11 lakh recovered
pune news

2 held in Pune for ganja production, over 200 trees worth 11 lakh recovered

  • As per the information shared by police, some quantity of ganja was recovered from the house of the accused who, on being interrogated, revealed the location of their farm where the drug was being grown for commercial sale.
The accused in the ganja production case held by Pune City Police will be produced before the court today. (Reuters)
The accused in the ganja production case held by Pune City Police will be produced before the court today. (Reuters)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 The Anti Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police on Saturday arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the commercial production of ganja.

As per the information shared by police, some quantity of ganja was recovered from the house of the accused who, on being interrogated, revealed the location of their farm where the drug was being grown for commercial sale.

A total of 250 trees and saplings of ganja worth 11 lakhs were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused will be produced before the court today.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune police anti narcotic cell
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out