2 men extort money posing as cop, bank official; in Pune police net

Two men were remanded to the custody of Pimpri Chinchwad police for posing as a police officer and a nationalised bank employee in order to extort money from people
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:28 AM IST

Two men were remanded to the custody of Pimpri Chinchwad police for posing as a police officer and a nationalised bank employee in order to extort money from people.

The arrested were identified as Buddha Bhushan Ashok Kamble (27) a resident of Mitra Basti in Nigdi, Audumbar Bharat Jadhav (29) a resident of Kasarwadi. The two were remanded to police custody till September 6 by a local court.

“The two were trying to take money from a paan kiosk owner. A crowd had gathered around the ruckus caused. The night round officials were passing by and found the crowd. When they saw the real police, they dropped the act and started running but were caught,” said Police sub inspector Santosh Yede of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the police who got the two during in night patrol round, according to officials of Sangvi police station.

The two went to local shops and threatened the managers and owners with false police cases against them in order to take money from them. While one of them pretended to be a police sub inspector the other pretended to be the credit manager at the State bank of India, according to the police.

A case under sections 170 (impersonating government official), 171, and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station.

