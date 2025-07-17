20 wild exotic animals seized at Pune airport; two passengers held

The customs officials at the Pune International Airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok on Tuesday and seized rare and exotic wildlife animals illegally brought into the country. 14 Green Tree Pythons (Morelia viridis) were seized — 13 alive and one found dead. (HT PHOTO)

Acting on tip-off, Zaheerabbas Aynal Mandal and Bhavesh Rameshbhai Solanki, who had taken an Air India Express Flight, were detained at the airport and 14 Green Tree Pythons (Morelia viridis) — 13 alive and one found dead, four Double-eyed Fig Parrots (Cyclopsitta diophthalma), and two Sumatran Striped Rabbits (Nesolagus netscheri), a species considered extremely rare, were found in their possession.

The customs officials have registered a case under the Customs Act, 1962, in conjunction with provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The duo has been arrested and investigation is underway to trace the source and end destination of the smuggled species.

Neha Panchmia, founder of NGO RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “Our team rushed to the airport and provided immediate medical care to the animals found in extremely poor conditions.”

The animals were housed at the airport under controlled conditions to avoid transit-related stress. Deportation procedures are underway. Based on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) compliance, the animals are expected to be repatriated within 24–36 hours, subject to court orders and clearance. RESQ CT veterinarians are scheduled to revisit for follow-up care and ensure stabilisation until deportation, she said.