2000 applicants adhere to CGWA notification on borewells
The Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) issued a notification stating that it is mandatory to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the agency by June 30 for the purpose of drawing water from bore wells located in residential societies and group housing societies. End users who fail to obtain a NOC from the agency by June 30 will have to pay Rs10,000 each as permission fees for drawing water from these bore wells.
The notification stated, “Residential apartments, group housing societies, government water supply agencies in urban areas and industrial, infrastructure and mining projects and swimming pools whether existing or new drawing or proposing to draw groundwater are required to obtain the NOC as per the guidelines.”
It further stressed, “All project proponents withdrawing groundwater but failing to apply for the NOC are liable to face legal action and pay environmental compensation for illegal withdrawal of groundwater.”
However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department claimed that the notification does not apply to it as it does not own any of the bore wells and that it is aimed at private persons who have dug bore wells in their private spaces without the agency’s permission.
According to an official from the district collectorate, there are more than 2,000 such bore wells in private spaces in Pune district and the collector’s office is yet to receive the compliance report from the CGWA. Officials said that the compliance report will be available within a week’s time as the CGWA is busy collecting and analysing data received from across the country. Most bore well owners have complied with the directives, the officials said.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) too has ordered that commercial and private bore well water users obtain the NOC from the CGWA. Officials previously noticed several irregularities in groundwater extraction including illegal use of residential bore wells to sell bottled water. However, no action was taken though the existing rules are enough to punish the culprits.
-
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
-
Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.
-
Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery
Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.
-
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
-
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics