2000 applicants adhere to CGWA notification on borewells

The Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA) issued a notification stating that it is mandatory to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the agency by June 30 for the purpose of drawing water from bore wells located in residential societies and group housing societies. End users who fail to obtain a NOC from the agency by June 30 will have to pay Rs10,000 each as permission fees for drawing water from these bore wells.

The notification stated, “Residential apartments, group housing societies, government water supply agencies in urban areas and industrial, infrastructure and mining projects and swimming pools whether existing or new drawing or proposing to draw groundwater are required to obtain the NOC as per the guidelines.”

It further stressed, “All project proponents withdrawing groundwater but failing to apply for the NOC are liable to face legal action and pay environmental compensation for illegal withdrawal of groundwater.”

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department claimed that the notification does not apply to it as it does not own any of the bore wells and that it is aimed at private persons who have dug bore wells in their private spaces without the agency’s permission.

According to an official from the district collectorate, there are more than 2,000 such bore wells in private spaces in Pune district and the collector’s office is yet to receive the compliance report from the CGWA. Officials said that the compliance report will be available within a week’s time as the CGWA is busy collecting and analysing data received from across the country. Most bore well owners have complied with the directives, the officials said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) too has ordered that commercial and private bore well water users obtain the NOC from the CGWA. Officials previously noticed several irregularities in groundwater extraction including illegal use of residential bore wells to sell bottled water. However, no action was taken though the existing rules are enough to punish the culprits.