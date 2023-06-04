Youth held in Pune for threatening woman over social media post

A 20-year-old youth working in a Hinjewadi-based call centre company was arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly threatening his female colleague, said police. A case has been registered at Chinchwad police station on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused identified as Aalam Raj Baxawar Gorakha, from Akkalkot, Solapur district, was arrested by Chinchwad police on Saturday.

On Saturday, complaint was filed by a 23-year-old woman, a resident of Chinchwadgaon who hails from Latur district.

On May 31, the woman posted a video of Delhi murder case where a 16-year-old girl was murdered - allegedly by her boyfriend, a 20-year-old man - on May 29. However, upset over the video, Gorakha via social media threatened to kill her.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that, again on May 3, in the office, the accused approached her and questioned why she had kept such a status on her social media account. The accused also twisted her hand and threatened to kill her.

A senior police officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police station, said, “Both are working in the same company. Initially, the accused created a fake Instagram account and threatened and molested the woman over a video posted on her status. Later, he abused the victim in the office and threatened her and demanded to stop posting such videos.”

A case has been registered at Chinchwad police station under sections 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.