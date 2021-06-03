2.1 mn beneficiaries received first jab in Pune dist

Pune: Over 2.1 million beneficiaries have received their first dose and over 0.5 million beneficiaries got their second dose in Pune district. The frequent shortage of vaccine doses affected the inoculation drive. However, officials said that the campaign will improve post June 15.

On Thursday, 30,624 beneficiaries were inoculated within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, whereas, 3,638 beneficiaries were inoculated in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Pune rural inoculated 2437 beneficiaries. A total of 36,699 beneficiaries were given jabs on Thursday at 250 centers across Pune district.

Between April 3 and April 9, Pune district administration was able to inoculate 373,016 lakh beneficiaries as per the C0WIN dashboard. Since then, the vaccination has not seen an upward trend. Between May 29 and June 3, Pune district has seen only 176,730 beneficiaries receiving the jab.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune Circle, said that vax stock is expected to increase from June 15.

“On Wednesday, we received over 72,000 Covishied and 12,000 Covaxin doses, more than the total stock supplied in May. There is a shortage of vaccines nationwide. However, after June 15, there is a possibility that the stock of vaccine would increase thus improving the speed of the vaccination across Pune city and district,” said Dr Deshmukh.

As per the health department, there are a total of 2,914,612 beneficiaries in Pune rural and only 1,147,960 are inoculated. Of the total, 32% or 929,889 beneficiaries have received their first jab. And, only 218,071 received their second jab so far, that is only 9 per cent of total beneficiaries.

In PMC, of the 1,630,264 beneficiaries, 1,092,187 beneficiaries have received vaccination. There are 832,774 first dose beneficiaries and 259,413 second dose beneficiaries in PMC limits.

As of Thursday, Pune district needs 480,000 vaccination doses to carry out vaccination for the next few days.

Rubal Agarwal, PMC additional municipal commissioner, said that on Thursday, 146 sites were functional for vaccination in the city.

“We had 131 sessions of Covishield for 45-plus beneficiaries with first and second dose. And at 15 sessions there was Covaxin administered to beneficiaries who were 18-plus for the second dose. Sites on Thursday opened at 8 am,” said Agarwal.