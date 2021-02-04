21.50% attendance for Class 5 to 8 on Day 1 in PCMC
Pune: Presence of doctors on campus, only a student on desk – it was a new normal start of schools for the students of Class 5-8 and the students had not complaints as they were studying via blackboard after a long gap.
The overall statistics of Day 1 (see box) provided by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation states only 21.50 per cent of students were present.
At least 303 private and 120 civic body-run schools conducted classes for 5-8.
“Number will increase as many schools will put in place Covid prevention measures soon. There are 647 schools in PCMC for class 5-8,” said Parag Mundhe, education officer in PCMC.
Private schools in PCMC showed good response and parents were happy with the arrangements.
“Students were happy to be back in school instead of continuing with the online classes. The response was good with almost 40 per cent of students present out of 50 per cent which is allowed,” said Sharad Inamdar, chairman of high school committee, Modern High School and Junior College, Yamunanagar, Nigdi.
Sweta Paithankar, principal SNBP International School, Morwadi said, “The soul of school is back today with students on campus. We had sent them videos regarding how schools will function like seating arrangement and socially distancing norms.
The ward count
Class 5-to 7 data
Private School: 303
Civic body run school: 120
Total students: 132,438
Present on Day 1: 2,5745
