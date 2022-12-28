21K dog bites in Pune this year, citizens want improved sterilisation drives

According to the latest data shared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, over 21,000 dog bite cases were registered this year.

Of the total 21,487 cases, 16,077 were from stray dog bites and 5,410 were from pets. The number is the highest in four years. In 2019, 12,251 cases were reported, while 12,734 in 2020 and 15,972 in 2021, stated the data.

Dr Sarika Funde, Veterinary Officer, PMC, said, “Whenever a dog bite complaint is registered, the dog is taken for sterilisation. If after the operation we find that they are not a rabies carrier, we drop them in the exact location they were found.”

As the stay dog menace continues, citizens have demanded improved sterilisation drives.

Atmabit Pattnaik, who was bitten by a stray dog near Ganpati Chowk, Vimanagar, narrated his ordeal. “Stray dogs usually tend to attack people during the night. I have witnessed a few dog bite incidents in Vimanagar. This is mainly due to other residents feeding the dogs,” he said.

PMC works in collaboration with NGOs such as Universal Animal Welfare Association and Canine Care and Control (CCC) for sterilisation. They pick up stray dogs and subject them with sterilisation and anti-Rabies vaccination procedures.

Vineeta Tandon, co-founder of Animal Rescue Trust, Pune said, “PMC does not perform operations when it comes to animal birth control and welfare. Relocation of strays does not benefit the purpose, as a new entrance into an already established circle of dogs, creates aggression among them. In such scenarios there have definitely been cases of the outcasted dogs behaving aggressively with humans, while they must co-exist. The PMC must step up their drives.”

Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief, PMC health department said, “If a person suffers from a dog bite, they must immediately get vaccinated.”