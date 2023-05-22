Home / Cities / Pune News / Man shot dead in broad daylight

Man shot dead in broad daylight

By Shrinivas Deshpande
May 22, 2023

A 21-year-old cattle farmer in Chikhali, Pune was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants. The police have identified the accused and launched a manhunt.

Pune: In another daylight shooting incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, two bike-borne assailants shot dead a 21-year-old in Chikhali on Monday.

Based on CCTV camera footages of the area of the incident, police have identified the accused as Saurabh alias Sonya Pansare and Sidharth Kambale of Moi village. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The deceased has been identified as Sonya Tapkir, a cattle farmer. Eyewitnesses reported that two assailants on a motorcycle approached him and without any provocation, fired four to five rounds at him before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Chikhali police launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators. Based on CCTV camera footages of the area of the incident, police have identified the accused as Saurabh alias Sonya Pansare and Sidharth Kambale of Moi village. Pansare is into the business of providing packaged drinking water.

Senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Katkar said, “It seems that the attack was the outcome of personal rivalry. The assailants will be nabbed soon.”

In the first week of May, Janseva Vikas Samiti chairman Kishor Aware was stabbed and shot dead by a group of people at Talegaon Dabhade in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

pune pimpri-chinchwad
