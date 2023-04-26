Engineering student drowns in Pune’s Jadhavwadi dam, two others rescued

A 21-year-old engineering student drowned in Jadhavwadi dam near Talegaon in Pune on Tuesday evening. The incident took place after a group of friends from a local college went on an outing to the dam’s backwaters. NDRF personnel during the rescue operation at Jadhavwadi dam near Talegaon on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased has been Aditya Rahane, 21. Two of his friends Bhimashankar, 21 and Kiran Thote, 23 were rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel.

According to police officials, on April 25, three students of Nutan Maharashtra Engineering College went for an outing at Jadhavwadi dam in Maval area. While they were clicking pictures, Rahane fell in the dam water. Since he did not know how to swim, both his friends ventured into the water to save him. However, due to the water current, all three started drowning.

A NDRF team has been deployed there for 24x7 service. They immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the two friends. However, they failed to rescue Rahane. After an extensive search, the NDRF team recovered his dead body from the dam water. His family has been informed of the tragic incident, and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination, said police officials.

Following the incident, the authorities have urged people to take precaution while visiting dams and other water bodies. The presence of warning signs and lifeguards should not be ignored, and people should avoid entering the water when the water levels are high.