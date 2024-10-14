Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

21-year-old murdered in Dhayari by friends over minor dispute; five held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 14, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Pune police arrested five suspects for the murder of 21-year-old Aditya Ghorpade, killed over a minor dispute at a bar.

Pune police have arrested five suspects for murder of their 21-year-old friend over a minor dispute while dining at a bar in Dhayari area on Sunday, officials said.

Police officials said as per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased Rajashree Gorphade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police officials said as per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased Rajashree Gorphade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ghorpade, 21, a resident of Dhayari Phata.

According to police, Ghorpade along with five of his friends went to a bar where they consumed liquor and had food. While dining, an argument broke out between Ghorpade and Akash Pardeshi over eating food from each other’s plate. Amid arguments, Pardeshi left the restaurant.

While returning home, Ghorpade was intercepted by Pardeshi and four others who brutally attacked him with wooden sticks and stones. Ghorpade sustained serious injuries was declared on dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police officials said as per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased Rajashree Gorphade, 43, they have registered a case against at Sinhgad Road police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On