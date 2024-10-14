21-year-old murdered in Dhayari by friends over minor dispute; five held

Pune police have arrested five suspects for murder of their 21-year-old friend over a minor dispute while dining at a bar in Dhayari area on Sunday, officials said. Police officials said as per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased Rajashree Gorphade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ghorpade, 21, a resident of Dhayari Phata.

According to police, Ghorpade along with five of his friends went to a bar where they consumed liquor and had food. While dining, an argument broke out between Ghorpade and Akash Pardeshi over eating food from each other’s plate. Amid arguments, Pardeshi left the restaurant.

While returning home, Ghorpade was intercepted by Pardeshi and four others who brutally attacked him with wooden sticks and stones. Ghorpade sustained serious injuries was declared on dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police officials said as per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased Rajashree Gorphade, 43, they have registered a case against at Sinhgad Road police station.