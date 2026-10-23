22 methanol firms appeal to minister against FDA action after Pune hooch deaths

PUNE: Twenty-two methanol companies, whose licences were suspended or cancelled following the deaths of 22 people in a suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Pune in May, have appealed to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Narhari Zirwal, seeking relief from the action initiated by FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. FDA minister of Maharashtra, Narhari Zirwal (HT)

The companies submitted a written representation to the minister last week. Sources said a few legislators also supported the move.

Zirwal, however, denied receiving any letters from legislators seeking to reverse the action against the companies. “No letters have been received from the elected members requesting the revocation of the cancellation or suspension of these companies’ licenses. The investigations are ongoing, and accordingly, action will be taken based on the probe’s findings,” Zirwal told the Hindustan Times on Thursday.

He further said that filing appeals is part of the established procedure and that decisions would be made after examining the cases during hearings.

“Eventually, in such cases, companies come together and approach the minister against the action. Filing an appeal is part of the process. Decisions are taken after due consideration during hearings. If there are serious irregularities, the methanol companies’ licences will remain suspended or cancelled,” the minister said.

In the Pune division, 28 licences were suspended and 15 cancelled. Officials said hearings in some cases are underway, while others are pending.

Under the appeal process, companies can challenge the FDA commissioner’s decisions before the minister. If their appeals are rejected, they may approach the Bombay high court.

Following the hooch tragedy, Mundhe ordered inspections of methanol manufacturers and dealers across the state to check compliance with safety and regulatory requirements. The drive resulted in notices being issued to 405 companies. The licences of 309 companies were suspended for one month, while 69 companies had their licences cancelled.

According to FDA officials, inspections revealed serious irregularities in the production, storage and sale of methanol at the 69 companies, prompting the permanent cancellation of their licences. Of these, 15 were in Pune, five in Nashik, 17 in Konkan, eight in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 20 in Mumbai.

Methanol, an industrial chemical, can cause fatal poisoning when consumed. The state government made it mandatory for producers to add a bittering agent and a colouring liquid to methanol to deter its use in illicit liquor production.

According to a state government report, 446 people have died in toxic liquor incidents across Maharashtra to date.