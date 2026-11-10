Hundreds gather to push Chicago’s iconic ‘The Bean’ to free man supposedly trapped inside

Hundreds of people gathered at Chicago's Millennium Park on Sunday (November 8) in an unusual attempt to push the city's iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, popularly known as The Bean, seven inches to the left. The gathering was inspired by a bizarre internet theory claiming that a man was trapped inside the famous landmark. Hundreds tried to push Chicago's iconic Bean sculpture seven inches to the left, but the unusual attempt failed. (Instagram/777siia)

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According to UPI, flyers circulated across Chicago and online, declaring, "we need to move The Bean 7 inches to the left," with the first push scheduled for 12:47 pm.

CBS Chicago reported that the gathering began as a viral social media event before flyers appeared across downtown Chicago.

Why did hundreds try to move The Bean? The event was also promoted on Partiful, an online event-planning platform, where organisers offered a humorous explanation for their unusual mission.

"There is a man trapped inside the bean," an organiser wrote on the event page.

"New research shows that there might be latch door under the right side of The Bean. If we move The Bean about seven inches to the left we might be able to access that door and give the man inside The Bean a pickle and other resources."

The claim is part of a long-running internet joke rather than a genuine emergency. According to CBS Chicago, the fictional story had previously sparked protests in 2025 and even prompted a response from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. A YouTube mockumentary titled "Man in the Bean" was also released earlier this year.