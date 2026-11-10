Tyler Robinson's trial date set for summer 2028, Charlie Kirk's family says delay ‘deeply disappointing’
Charlie Kirk’s family has spoken out after a Utah judge said that his killer, Tyler Robinson, is scheduled to stand trial for the summer of 2028.
Charlie Kirk’s family has spoken out after a Utah judge said that his killer, Tyler Robinson, is scheduled to stand trial for the summer of 2028. Jury selection will begin June 21, 2028, Judge Tony Graf said.
In September, nearly a year after Charlie’s murder, a judge ruled that Robinson should stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
During a five-day preliminary hearing held in July, prosecutors laid out evidence intended to determine whether there was probable cause to proceed to trial. Robinson’s defense team argued against an aggravating factor that made the murder case eligible for the death penalty – the fact that bystanders were also at risk of being shot and killed. The defense claimed that there was no proof that anyone besides Charlie was at the risk of being killed. However, Judge Tony Graf Jr.’s ruling left the death penalty on the table.
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At the time, an attorney for the Kirk family reportedly said at the time that they were going to request a speedy trial.
The Kirk family speaks out
Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, shared a statement from the Kirk family on X.
“Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing. While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability,” the statement said.
It added, “As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months.”
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Erika blasted the defense request for jury selection to start in the second half of 2029, calling it “grossly out of line,” per CNN. She called for the trial to be set for 2027, while prosecutors asked for a January 2028 trial start.
Graf effectively decided on a compromise and decided to set aside 105 days to hear the case. Of his ruling, he said that he considered the rights of both Robinson and Erika.
“This trial setting and case management order’s intent is to ensure that the constitutional rights of Mr. Robinson and Mrs. Kirk are upheld at every junction,” Graf said. “Each party is treated with the dignity and respect they are due, as they are human beings, and that the Sixth Amendment right is protected.”
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More