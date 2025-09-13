22 two-wheelers, 3 autos stolen in 48 hours in city

Pune: Over the past 48 hours, the city has witnessed a surge in vehicle thefts, with three autorickshaws and 22 two-wheelers reported stolen across multiple police jurisdictions. The incidents have raised alarm among citizens, especially in areas like Yerawada, Chandannagar, Ambegaon, Wagholi and Loni Kalbhor, where most thefts occurred from roadside parking spaces outside residential societies. Pune, India - March 3, 2021: Bikes seen parked outside of Food stalls at Sarasbag in Pune, India, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (HT PHOTO)

According to FIRs filed with various police stations, the vehicles were stolen from public roads, parking lots, near temples, gardens, and shopping zones - locations frequently visited by families and senior citizens. A 65-year-old complainant from Khadak reported his two-wheeler stolen near Chimnya Ganpati Mandir, while another theft was recorded near Jogeshwari Mandir, with an FIR filed at Vishrambaug Police Station.

Auto rickshaw thefts were reported in Ambegaon and Kalepadal, and also under the jurisdictions of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Kharadi, Vishrantwadi, Chaturshringi and Baner police stations.

The string of thefts has led several citizen forums and resident welfare groups to demand immediate installation of AI-powered CCTV surveillance systems, as part of Pune’s Safe City project. “Intelligent surveillance can not only deter criminals but also help police track and identify suspects in real-time,” a representative of a RW group said, adding that growing suburban pockets remain under-monitored despite rapid urbanisation and population growth.

Vishrantwadi Residents Association member Atul Alhat said, “Two-wheeler thefts in our area have become a serious concern, especially with many incidents happening near residential complexes and public spaces. The lack of adequate surveillance makes it easier for criminals to operate. We urge the authorities to expedite the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras to enhance security and provide residents with much-needed peace of mind.”

The police have not yet succeeded in tracing the vehicles involved in recent thefts. Out of the 25 theft cases registered in the last two days, nearly half occurred in the central areas of the city - under the jurisdictions of Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and Khadak Police Stations.

A civic rights activist said that the fact that police have not been able to track down the stolen vehicles effectively raises serious questions about the role of the anti-vehicle theft squads - two dedicated teams formed by Pune Police specifically to curb vehicle thefts.