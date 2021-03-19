IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 24x7 water supply project: PMC plans to raise 200 crore from bank loan
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

24x7 water supply project: PMC plans to raise 200 crore from bank loan

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to seek bank loan than raising fund through municipal bond for its ambitious project of equitable 24x7 water supply project as the present interest rates are low
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to seek bank loan than raising fund through municipal bond for its ambitious project of equitable 24x7 water supply project as the present interest rates are low.

The civic body has spent more than 465 crore on the project that is progressing at a slow pace. The administration has already raised 200 crore through bonds in June 2017 for the 2,550-crore project, and plans to seek another 200 crore from the open market.

Civic activists have raised objection on the PMC’s decision.

PMC has included water charges for the 24x7 project in property tax bills since 2018. The amount is around 110 crore per year. Till date, the corporation has spent around 462 crore on the project.

Recently, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar reviewed the project and instructed officials to speed up the work.

Suresh Jagtap, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have sought loan details from banks.”

In 2017, PMC had raised 200 crore through municipal bonds at the interest rate of 7.59 % for 10 years. It also got one per cent concession from the central government for municipal bonds. Hence, PMC is paying around 15 crore per year as interest.

Ulka Kalaskar, PMC chief account officer, said, “At present, municipal bonds are not viable for PMC as interest rates by financial institutes are below 7%. We have given seven days to financial institutes to submit their proposals to PMC. PMC has a good credit rating (AA+).”

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “PMC has 860 crore of fixed deposits in various banks. There is no need to take high-interest loan. If PMC takes a loan on this fixed deposit, they will get 200 crore at the interest rate of 4%.”

Nandkumar Jagatap, PMC superintendent engineer of water supply department who is handling the 24x7 project, said, “From 2017 till date, the corporation spent more than 465 crore on the project. It includes 200 crore of municipal bonds, 200 crore of water charges and 65 crore from installation of commercial meter charges (40,000 commercial meters installed so far).

Progress of project

Particulars Existing proposed

Water supply zones 35 141

Service reservoirs 30 80

Distribution network 350 km 1,618 km

Transmission network 95 km 139.23 km

Automatic meter installation 67,000 3.37 lakh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Photo via ANI on Twitter
Photo via ANI on Twitter
pune news

Maharashtra: Govt school in Pune receives cattle fodder instead of mid-day meal

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol called the incident "unfortunate" and said that an inquiry has been demanded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

24x7 water supply project: PMC plans to raise 200 crore from bank loan

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to seek bank loan than raising fund through municipal bond for its ambitious project of equitable 24x7 water supply project as the present interest rates are low
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to appoint agency to check illegal underground cables

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Pune: Following public complaints about unauthorised laying of underground optical fibre, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint an agency to probe and fine offenders
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pune city administration has increased the Covid-19 testing upto 12,000 a day to combat the virus.(HT Photo)
The Pune city administration has increased the Covid-19 testing upto 12,000 a day to combat the virus.(HT Photo)
pune news

Despite increase in Covid-19 cases, mortality rate remains low in Pune: Mayor

ANI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, "The mortality rate in Pune is at 2.29 per cent which was above 2.6 per cent earlier. However, the positivity rate which had gone down below 10 per cent recently has again reached 23 per cent in Pune."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The concept of pet photography is in high demand in Pune (HT PHOTO)
The concept of pet photography is in high demand in Pune (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune’s ‘pet parents’ dishing out big bucks for exclusive photo shoots of their animals

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Pet photo shoots are happening like shoots for a new-born child. Pet parents want to capture a picture when the dog is one-month old and then, when s/he turns a year old, according to a photographer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker taking swab to test Covid-19 at a testing centre in Pune.(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
A healthcare worker taking swab to test Covid-19 at a testing centre in Pune.(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
pune news

Maharashtra's Pune district records 4,965 fresh Covid cases;

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:59 PM IST
"Of the total number of new cases, 2,752 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the overall tally reached 2,26,549," a health official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts suggest that patients with comorbidities should get vaccinated as soon as possible as they are high-risk patients just like senior citizens. (HT PHOTO)
Experts suggest that patients with comorbidities should get vaccinated as soon as possible as they are high-risk patients just like senior citizens. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Senior citizens on front foot in Pune city vaccine drive

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:22 PM IST
93,721 elderly take vaccine doses between March 1 to March 18, as compared to 17,332 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, with comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Forum directs Pune-based developer to pay 3.56L with 10% interest for denying refund to consumer

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district consumer redressal forum has directed FC road-based Xrbia developers to pay a compensation of 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Swargate to Katraj underground metro line is expected to have one of the highest footfalls once the Pune Metro is operational. (HT PHOTO)
The Swargate to Katraj underground metro line is expected to have one of the highest footfalls once the Pune Metro is operational. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Proposal was pending before the PMC’s general body for the past one year, after receiving the approval of the standing committee in March 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:20 PM IST
A statement by a man named Krushna, who claims to be a surrendered Naxalite, stated that he saw Arun Bhelke and Milind Teltumbde together in the jungles of Gadchiroli was recorded on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Even after two months of kicking off the Bhama-Askhed water supply project, the eastern part of the city is not getting clean drinking water
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC writes off 13 crore property tax on mobile towers

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee wrote off 13 crore property tax payable by mobile towers across the city after it received a proposal from the civic administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
After the historic increase in petroleum and diesel prices, Pune is witnessing an all-time high price of edible oils
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the contract of SWaCH, a non-profit responsible for door-to-door waste collection in the city, by another two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Garbage stink irks commuters on Pune-Bengaluru highway

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Take the service road or the main road, but the stink of garbage will follow you on both sides of the Pune-Bengaluru highway, where tonnes of garbage has been thrown
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP