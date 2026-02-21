24-year-old man drowns in Pavana near Lonavla

A 24-year-old man drowned in Pavana River near Lonavla on Friday evening, police said. Police have filed an accidental death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The incident took place near the cremation ground behind Shantai Hotel, close to the river at around 5.22 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Ritik Kailas Sakhare of Malharnagar, Thergaon Kalewadi, Pune. The incident took place near the cremation ground behind Shantai Hotel, close to the river at around 5.22 pm.

Dinesh Tayde, inspector, Lonavla Rural Police Station, said, “Seven friends on a trip to the hill station entered the waters. Two of them slipped and fell into the river. Sakhare saved them but later drowned.”

Police with the help of a local trekking group recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police save woman from ending life at Tiger Point in Lonavla

Police saved the life of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly attempting to die by suicide at Tiger Point in Lonavla.

Lonavla police on Friday received information from Wagholi counterpart of a missing complaint related to Shefali Amar Indani. Based on her mobile search history that showed “Tiger Point, Lonavla”, her husband, Amar Indani, alerted the police.

Acting immediately, police alerted local cop Santosh Margale, nearby shopkeepers and police mitras at Tiger Point to stay vigilant. Meanwhile, one Pandurang Akhade dialed the police control room and informed them about rescuing a woman from ending her life at the popular spot.

The police later counselled the woman and alerted her family members.