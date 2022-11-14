25-year-old arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Pune

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Market Yard for illegal possession of country-made revolvers, police reported on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Atish Balkrushna Khandagale of Anandnagar in Bibwewadi who used to work as labourer.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off about the accused allegedly carrying firearms with him seen at Ambedkarnagar area near Bailbazar in Market Yard, a team led by sub-inspector Yuvraj Shinde nabbed Khandagale on Friday.

Later, police recovered two illegal firearms with one live cartridge in each from the accused.

Shinde said, “The accused failed to produce firearm licence or purchase details.”

Market Yard police station has filed a case under the Arms Act.