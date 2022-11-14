Home / Cities / Pune News / 25-year-old arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Pune

25-year-old arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:18 AM IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Market Yard for illegal possession of country-made revolvers, police reported on Sunday

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Market Yard for illegal possession of country-made revolvers, police reported on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 25-year-old man was arrested from Market Yard for illegal possession of country-made revolvers, police reported on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Market Yard for illegal possession of country-made revolvers, police reported on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Atish Balkrushna Khandagale of Anandnagar in Bibwewadi who used to work as labourer.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off about the accused allegedly carrying firearms with him seen at Ambedkarnagar area near Bailbazar in Market Yard, a team led by sub-inspector Yuvraj Shinde nabbed Khandagale on Friday.

Later, police recovered two illegal firearms with one live cartridge in each from the accused.

Shinde said, “The accused failed to produce firearm licence or purchase details.”

Market Yard police station has filed a case under the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out