25-year-old IT engineer jumps to death from 21st floor

Pune: A 25-year-old woman working with an IT company in Hinjewadi died by suicide after jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building in Phase 3 of the area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place early Saturday morning. According to the police, the woman had arrived at the residential society on her two-wheeler at around 4.30am. She took a lift to the top floor before taking the extreme step. The Hinjewadi police confirmed her identity based on the vehicle found at the parking area. 25-year-old woman working with an IT company in Hinjewadi died by suicide after jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building in Phase 3 of the area, police said on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The autopsy was conducted at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Pimpri.

According to the police, a note, believed to be written by the deceased and recovered from her belongings, stated that she was taking the step voluntarily and had lost the will to live. Police have registered an accidental death case and ruled out foul play. Preliminary investigation suggests she may have been suffering from depression.

Officers also spoke to a friend of the deceased, who confirmed that she had been staying with her. Blood-stained clothes and personal items were found during a search of the room where the woman stayed. The mobile phone and other articles have been seized as part of the investigation.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com