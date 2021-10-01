26 MHADA colonies up for redevelopment; separate Pune policy in the works

PUNE: With around 26 out of the total 41 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies in Pune district – mainly located in Pune city – eligible for redevelopment, the Pune division has started the process of framing a separate redevelopment policy for Pune that will appeal to both developers and tenants as the one being implemented in Mumbai cannot be directly copied in Pune.

The 26 layouts incorporate nearly 17,000 homes and are eligible for redevelopment as they are more than 30 years’ old. The Pune Housing and Area Development Board has been pushing for the redevelopment of these layouts, however not many developers are coming forward for the redevelopment.

The Pune division is currently holding a series of meetings with developers and housing societies to understand their views and design a policy framework. Nitin Mane, additional chief executive officer and chief officer of the Pune board, said, “We are talking to developers to understand what their problems are and what they expect from these redevelopment projects. Also, we have gathered inputs from tenants as well. Very soon, the policy will take final shape. The redevelopment of MHADA projects will change the face of the city.” The recommendations will soon be submitted to the state government for approval.

Sources said that though the Maharashtra government has approved a floor space index (FSI) of 3 for the MHADA properties in Pune, developers are not happy with it and have demanded more FSI. Developers have also highlighted the lower per square foot rate in Pune as compared to Mumbai. The tricky task for the officials is to devise a policy that will please both developers and residents.

In June, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with the urban development and housing department to discuss the redevelopment of MHADA properties in Pune. Pune city has various MHADA buildings that were erected in 1965 and are now in bad condition. A senior official from the Pune board accepted that the redevelopment process should begin before any casualty related to these buildings occurs.

MHADA buildings are located at the following places in the city:

Lokmanya nagar (Sadashiv peth), Agarkar nagar (Bund Garden road), Bhamburda (Gokhale nagar), Laxmi nagar (Parvati), Maharshinagar, Phule nagar, Maharashtra Housing Board Yerawada, Netaji nagar (Wanwadi), Swami Vivekanand nagar (Hadapsar), Hingne mala (Hadapsar) Golf Club road, Kothrud, Bavdhan and Wadgaonsheri