26 test positive for BA.5 patients, 13 for BA.2.75 in Maha on Monday
Pune: On Monday, 26 more patients tested positive for BA.5 subvariant of Omicron and 13 BA.2.75 variant cases were reported in Maharashtra, according to the state health department.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that according to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and BJ Medical College, Pune, 26 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state.
“In addition, 13 patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant. The cases include 23 from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and one each from Buldhana, Latur and Thane. These samples are from the period June 29 and July 4. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 158 and that of BA.2.75 patients to 70,” said Dr Awate.
According to the state health department, as of Monday, Pune district has reported 91 cases for BA.4 and BA.5; 51 from Mumbai; five from Thane; Nagpur and Palghar have reported four; and three from Raigad.
For the BA.2.75 subvariant, there are 43 patients from Pune; 14 from Nagpur; five from Mumbai and four from Akola. Thane, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Latur have reported one case each.
On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,111 fresh Covid cases in the state and no death. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Rise in routine dental check-up post Covid, say Pune doctors
Dentists from the city are reporting a rise in patients coming for routine check-ups. Untreated dental caries in permanent teeth was the most common findings according to doctors. Another city-based dentist, Dr Minal Salvi said that non-emergency dental cases were postponed by many patients post pandemic outbreak. “Now since everyone is getting back to normalcy, we have seen more patients visiting us for regular dental issues as well for preventive dental checks,” said Dr Salvi.
Rare orchids bloom again in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
On June 30, 2020, ground orchids – a critically endangered species – were discovered blooming quite by chance in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve grasslands. But sighting them again on July 3, at the same spot in the DTR endorsed the conservation efforts of the DTR authorities to save a natural species, which is categorised as an endangered species in International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.
Solapur BJP vice-president booked for rape
Pune: The Deccan police have booked Solapur district Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Srikant Appasaheb Deshmukh for rape after a 37-year-old woman released a video on social media alleging that Deshmukh cheated her. Deshmukh has been booked under Sections 376, 377, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the victim is from Pune and Deshmukh had got in touch with her citing that he had divorced her wife three years ago.
NIV Pune confirms second monkeypox patient, also from Kerala
The National Institute of Virology on Monday confirmed the second monkeypox-positive case in India with the patient hailing from Kannur in Kerala. The first patient who tested positive for monkeypox on July 14 was also from Kerala. Dr Priya Abraham, director, NIV Pune, on Monday said, “The second patient is from Kannur, Kerala. The patient is an adult male and has a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates.”
U.P. logs 240 new Covid cases, 461 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 240 new Covid-19 cases while 461 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Monday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 46, Ghaziabad 23 and Lakhimpur Kheri 10 45, Gorakhpur 20, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The state has 2,560 active cases, including 567 in Lucknow, 274 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 173 in Gorakhpur, 146 in Varanasi, 126 in Ghaziabad, the data read.
