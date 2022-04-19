26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night. The child was reported missing earlier on Sunday and found in an unused accommodation a few metres from his house.

The arrested man, who was among those detained for questioning on Monday, was identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, according to the police.

“The accused hails from Assam. We are questioning him to ascertain the motive of the crime, however, the reports about attempted sexual assault is untrue. So far, the motive appears to be money but it cannot be confirmed,” said Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We found him in his room. He was well known to the child which is why the latter must have gone with him. He was roaming as if nothing happened, but we have definitive proof that he is the culprit,” said Prashant Amrutkar, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The arrest was made through a joint operation by the crime branch and Chikhali police station officials. A case under Sections 363 and 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station.