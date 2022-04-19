26-year-old arrested for murder of 8-year-old in Chikhali
PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night. The child was reported missing earlier on Sunday and found in an unused accommodation a few metres from his house.
The arrested man, who was among those detained for questioning on Monday, was identified as Bapil Ahmed Raees Lashkar, according to the police.
“The accused hails from Assam. We are questioning him to ascertain the motive of the crime, however, the reports about attempted sexual assault is untrue. So far, the motive appears to be money but it cannot be confirmed,” said Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad.
“We found him in his room. He was well known to the child which is why the latter must have gone with him. He was roaming as if nothing happened, but we have definitive proof that he is the culprit,” said Prashant Amrutkar, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.
The arrest was made through a joint operation by the crime branch and Chikhali police station officials. A case under Sections 363 and 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station.
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases, two deaths
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid cases and two deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 146 are active cases. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,203 and the death toll stood at 9,710 as two more deaths were reported.
BMC to repair, beautify footpaths in western suburbs
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed beautification and repair works of footpaths in three municipal wards in the western suburbs to make them encroachment free and pedestrian-friendly. The BMC has identified eight prominent locations in Andheri (west), Borivali and Dahisar and some parts in the Juhu Versova Link Road, SV Road (Dahisar) and Link Road in Dahisar and Borivali.
State to discuss loudspeaker guidelines with all stakeholders: HM Walse-Patil
Mumbai: The guidelines for use of loudspeakers at religious places could be delayed as the state government will consult all stakeholders, including political parties and religious organisations, on the issue. Guidelines will be issued after discussion with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and various stakeholders, state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Tuesday. Director general of police Rajneesh Seth on Tuesday held a review meeting with heads of the cities, districts and key police officials from the state.
State govt provides ₹212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport
PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of ₹212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.” Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students. On the occasion, a renowned Punjabi poet, Surjit Patar, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab's heritage, gS Buttar, director Students'Welfare added.
