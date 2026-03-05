2,822 booked, 870 modified bullet silencers destroyed in Pune in a month-long drive

At least 2,822 persons were booked and 870 modified bullet silencers destroyed in a special drive carried out between February 1 and March 4, said Pune traffic police officials. A total of 455 motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol and were booked under the drunk and drive campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Himmant Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic division), said, “During the drive, action was taken against a total of 2,822 Bullet motorcycles found using modified silencers that violated permissible noise limits. Out of these, 870 illegal silencers were removed from the vehicles and seized by the traffic police.” The department imposed total fines amounting to ₹28.17 lakh on violators. Of this amount, ₹23.15 lakh has already been recovered and deposited with the government, he added.

On Wednesday, March 4, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Yerawada, all 870 seized silencers were destroyed using a bulldozer to ensure they cannot be reused or reinstalled on motorcycles.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “The operation was aimed at curbing noise pollution, preventing public nuisance, and ensuring compliance with traffic and environmental norms.” The department has warned that similar drives will continue in the future, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Police action during Holi

On March 3, the traffic branch of Pune city police carried out an extensive enforcement drive across the city during Holi and Dhulivandan, taking strict action against drunk driving and triple-seat riding.

A total of 455 motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol and were booked under the drunk and drive campaign. Officials stated that strict checks were conducted late into the night to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Other offences

The traffic police have intensified action against triple-seat riding on motorcycles. From February to till date a total of 15,009 motorcyclists were booked for triple seat riding. As per the data shared by the officials, fines worth ₹1.48 crore were imposed, and of this, ₹88.52 lakh has already been recovered.

In addition to this, traffic police also organised counselling programmes for offenders. On March 4, a counselling session was organised at the traffic branch office in Yerawada for approximately 250 to 300 motorists booked under the drunk and drive campaign.