289 CCTV batteries stolen from 36 locations in Pimpri

The Pimpri police have filed a case against unidentified persons after a private company lodged a complaint of theft of 289 batteries of CCTV cameras installed at 32 locations in the area. Pimpri police have filed a case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) against unidentified persons. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police said that an officer of a private company approached them regarding the theft on Friday.

According to the police, the incident was reported between March 24 and April 15. According to the complainant Rakesh Gole (42) of Undri Chowk, the thieves escaped with 289 100 ampere-hours (Ah) power batteries worth ₹5.78 lakh.

Residents have questioned the efficiency of policing in the area following the theft of CCTV camera batteries.

