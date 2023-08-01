29 injured in head-on collision of two PMPML buses near Kharadi

PUNE The accident happened near Kharadi between Janak Baba Dargha and Aple Ghar Housing Society, according to local police. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday morning, a collision between two Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway resulted in 29 passengers suffering injuries.

The accident happened near Kharadi between Janak Baba Dargha and Aple Ghar Housing Society, according to local police.

As per primary information, a CNG-operated PMPML bus, which was heading from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to Talegaon Dhamdhere collided with another PMPML bus heading from Wagholi to Warje-Malwadi.

Vimantal police officials said that the bus headed towards Talegaon Dhamdhere entered the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) route from the wrong lane, resulting in a head-on clash with another public transport vehicle coming from the other direction. The incident happened at around 9 am on Tuesday.

The bus headed towards Warje-Malwadi was severely damaged in the mishap, and the 29 injured passengers were admitted to Sassoon General Hospitals for further treatment. No causalities have been reported from the accident.

Shivpal Lahande, assistant police inspector at Vimantal police station said, “Prima facie, it seems that one of the buses entered the BRT lane from the wrong direction, resulting in a head-on clash with another PMPML bus. However, the process to register FIR is going on and the exact reason behind the accident will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pune unit demanded strict action against culprits after a detailed inquiry into the accident.

In a press release, Aam Admi Patry stated that, in the last few months, AAP has taken ‘PMPML Sudharana Mohim’ under which many issues related to the safety and security of the passengers have been raised. AAP requested safety and security equipment like a first aid box, fire extinguisher, and safety glass hammer, should be kept in the bus. AAP had further demanded that PMPML issue a number to register complaints.

