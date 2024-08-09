297 from Pune rly division avail ‘doctor on call’ service 

Central Railway has taken steps to provide emergency medical services to on-board passengers, initiating a ‘doctor on call’ service available 24 hours a day. Passengers needing medical assistance during their journey can avail of medical services at the next station or by contacting the ticket inspector through the railway helpline. Passengers needing medical assistance during their journey can avail of medical services at the next station or by contacting the ticket inspector through the railway helpline. (HT PHOTO)

The doctor-on-call team of Central Railway provided medical assistance to 2019 passengers from June 1 to July 31. This includes 815 passengers from Nagpur division, 587 from Bhusawal, 297 from the Pune division, 236 from Solapur section and 84 from Mumbai section,” said Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga.

“Medical service is requested by passengers or other passengers in need of medical treatment through Rail Helpline. A message is sent by the ‘rail madad’ program to the manager of the next station. A medical team of doctors and staff is present there. After the train reaches the next station, the medical team immediately goes onto the train and treats the passenger,” he added.