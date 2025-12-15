3 arrested in Pimpri murder case, hunt on for fourth accused

PIMPRI: Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested three persons on Sunday and intensified the search for a fourth accused in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old driver in Pimpri on December 12. (Shutterstock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Prem alias Premya Prakash Dongre (18), Jassu Manjit Pal (18), and Ishan Raosaheb Borude (19). All are from Milind Nagar in Pimpri. The absconding accused has been identified as Sanket Nanasaheb Chaudhari (22) from Saicolony, Kalewadi.

The murder occurred on December 12 at around 4:30pm, when the complainant Akib Sheikh (29), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, and his brother Shakib Sheikh (25 ), a driver by profession, were attacked by three motorcycle-borne men near a school.

Vijayananad Patil, inspector (crime), Pimpri Police Station, said, “Accused Dongre stabbed the victim Shakib Chotu Sheikh using sharp weapons and accused Chaudhari and Pal kicked and punched him.”

The attack left Shakib Chotu Sheikh dead. Preliminary investigations indicate that Sheikh was targeted due to an old rivalry between two groups in the Pimpri area. Police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest the fourth accused.

According to the complainant, when he tried to save his brother, Dongare also made an attempt to kill him by stabbing him on his chest, which left him wounded.

Based on a complaint filed by Sheikh on Saturday, a case was registered at Pimpri Police Station under sections 103, 109(1), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 4(25) of the Arms Act, and other relevant sections.