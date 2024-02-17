3 cops dismissed for embezzlement of 45 lakh

PUNE Pune city police have dismissed three police personnel from service for allegedly embezzling ₹45 lakh from a car stranded on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. A complaint was registered against them at Narpoli police station. Subsequently, they were suspended pending departmental inquiry. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Additional commissioner of police (West) Pravinkumar Patil initiated the action.

The dismissed police constables have been identified as Ganesh Maruti Kambale, Ganesh Balasaheb Shinde, and Dilip Maruti Pilane.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on March 8, 2022, near Bhivandi, when they were posted at Dattawadi police station.

A complaint was registered against them at Narpoli police station. Subsequently, they were suspended pending departmental inquiry.

Police said the accused constables had gathered for a family function at Dive, where they got information about transportation of money from Aurangabad to Nashik. Upon mutual cooperation they intercepted a car belonging to Ramlal Parmar near Dive village and conducted a search and recovered ₹45 lakh.

During investigation, it was found that the accused forcefully robbed the money from Parmar and hence they were suspended.