 3 minors involved in firing incident at Talegaon Dabhade booked - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
3 minors involved in firing incident at Talegaon Dabhade booked

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 24, 2024 09:48 PM IST

Both accused and victim are on record criminals and the incident is a fallout of previous dispute, said police

The police have taken action against three minors following a firing incident at Talegaon Dabhade on April 23.

The incident was reported at around 11:30 pm at Bhegde Ali area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The minors fired three rounds towards Aditya Bhegde and fled from the spot.

The incident was reported at around 11:30 pm at Bhegde Ali area. Both accused and victim are on record criminals and the incident is a fallout of some previous dispute, said police.

Bhegde was sitting on a motorcycle, when a 17-year-old minor along with two other minors, fired three rounds towards Bhegde out of which one hit him on the shoulder.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

News / Cities / Pune / 3 minors involved in firing incident at Talegaon Dabhade booked
