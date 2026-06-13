3 TCS-linked BPO case accused request court for bail

The defence counsels of the three accused in the TCS-linked BPO case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion on Friday appeared before a Nashik court and argued for the release of their clients on bail. The Nashik city police registered nine FIRs against eight BPO employees, including Nida, Tausif and Danish, between March 26 and April 3. Names of most of these employees appear in multiple FIRs. All eight are currently in judicial custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Advocates Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayyed representing Nida Khan and Tausif Attar and advocate Faiz Wasif representing Danish Sheikh argued that since the police already filed the charge sheet against the trio, their custody is no longer necessary.

The defence counsels also stated that their clients have been cooperating with the investigators of the case.

The court of the additional sessions judge, K G Joshi, will hear the arguments of the prosecution and the lawyer of the complainant on June 19.

Kasliwal and Sayyeed argued that Nida should be granted bail because she is pregnant. “Nida has no past criminal history, and investigators need not recover anything from her since the investigation in the case is over,” they argued.

Danish’s defence counsel pointed out that his client has been in jail immediately after the FIR was lodged against him on March 26.

“He was initially remanded to police custody for five days after arrest and has since been in judicial custody. Since the charge sheet has been filed, the police do not need further investigation. My client will continue to cooperate with the investigators even after receiving bail,” said Wasif.

The Nashik city police registered nine FIRs against eight BPO employees, including Nida, Tausif and Danish, between March 26 and April 3. Names of most of these employees appear in multiple FIRs. All eight are currently in judicial custody.

The police lodged the FIRs following complaints by nine employees of the same BPO against the accused of sexual exploitation, harassment and hurting religious sentiments.