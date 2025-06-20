30 hurt as MSRTC bus crashes into tree in Satara

As many as 30 persons including school students suffered injuries in an accident in Patan tehsil of Satara district on Thursday when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus crashed into a tree near Janugadewadi village. According to preliminary police reports, four persons are reported to be in critical condition and have been admitted to a hospital in Karad for treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Officials said the accident took place after the bus driver lost control while attempting to avoid a private travel bus approaching from the opposite direction.

As per Satara police, the mishap occurred around 9 am on the Dhebewadi–Salve route near Janugadewadi.

The ST bus, bearing registration number MH 14 BT 1127, operated on the Dhebewadi–Salve–Patan route. It had departed from Salve and was en route to Dhebewadi when the driver lost control at a sharp curve near Janugadewadi, where a private bus suddenly appeared from the opposite direction. To avoid a head-on collision, the ST bus driver swerved, lost control, and the vehicle rammed into a tree.

PS Daingade, Assistant Police Inspector and in charge of Dhebewadi police station, said, “There has been no fatality in the accident and most passengers sustained minor injuries. The seriously injured include those with head injuries and fractures. Some of them were experiencing seizures and have been admitted to a private hospital, where their condition is now improving,” he said.

Passengers with minor injuries were treated at the Dhebewadi rural hospital under the supervision of medical superintendent Dr RB Yadav, while those with serious injuries were shifted to a hospital in Karad for treatment.

The bus driver, identified as Arif Mulla, 57, a resident of Kole in Karad taluka, and the conductor, RM Kale, 57, a resident of Maldan in Patan taluka, were also injured in the crash.

An FIR has been registered at the Dhebewadi police station under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior officials, including divisional transport officer Jyoti Gaikwad and her team, visited the injured at the hospital.