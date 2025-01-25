30 suspected GBS cases on oxygen, 14 on ventilator support in Pune

An unexpected surge in suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the city has put healthcare authorities on high alert. Currently, the city has more critical patients admitted to ICU in comparison to patients admitted to the normal ward, officials said. According to the health department, in Pune district currently 70 suspected GBS patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the health department, in Pune district currently 70 suspected GBS patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Out of these 70 patients—44 patients are admitted to the ICU and 26 patients are admitted to the ward. Furthermore, out of the 44 patients admitted to the ICU—14 patients are on ventilator support and 30 patients are on oxygen support.

As per officials on Friday, six new suspected cases were reported, further escalating fears of the increasing cases. This has taken the total number of suspected GBS cases reported in Pune district to 73. This includes—44 cases in Pune rural, 15 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 11 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and 3 patients from outside Pune district, they said.

Out of the 73 patients, 48 are male and 25 are female. Most of the patients admitted to the ICU and those on ventilator support in critical condition are receiving treatment at various hospitals, including Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Sahyadri Hospital, Bharati Hospital, Poona Hospital, and Kashibai Navale Hospital. Currently, among these patients, three are under five years and seven are over 60 years of age, according to PMC officials.

The public health department on Friday issued an advisory to PMC, PCMC, and Pune Rural for containment and management of the suspected GBS outbreak.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, following directions from the health department the surveillance of the areas where cases are reported has been started. “We have appointed around 100 teams for surveillance and epidemic prevention and control measures. Samples of patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and reports are awaited. Besides, water samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing, to check if there is any contamination,” she said.

The health department of the PMC has sent a letter to the water supply department requesting that prevention measures be implemented. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been requested to conduct inspections of food samples in the affected areas. Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the veterinary department to perform inspections of fish and seafood, said the officials.

GBS is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. The initial symptoms include weakness and tingling in the hands and feet. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. The cause of GBS is not fully understood, but most cases follow an infection with a virus or bacteria.

Dr Ameet Dravid, infectious disease expert, attached to multiple hospitals informed on Friday samples of three patients tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni, each at Poona Hospital, Patil Hospital and Noble Hospital. All these patients showed the presence of Campylobacter jejuni in their faecal samples during the Biofire Stool Gastrointestinal panel test. Campylobacter jejuni is a common bacterial infection that can trigger Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder.

Previously experts at ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Thursday had confirmed the presence of Campylobacter jejuni in samples of three suspected GBS patients. Previously samples of five patients admitted at two different hospitals had shown the presence Campylobacter in their faecal samples. However, the authorities are unable to track down the source contamination in these patients.