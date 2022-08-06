3,000 TB patients in need of nutritional support: PMC
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has identified 3,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients from the city limits and aims to provide them with nutritional support under the ‘End TB by 2025’ campaign of the central government.
TB is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) and often affects the lungs. The bacteria that cause TB are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms of TB include cough (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats and fever.
There are 11 TB wards under PMC which admitted 3,871 patients this year and reported death of 56 patients. About 363 cases were detected in July itself. Last year, there were 7,237 patients tested positive for TB and 385 lost their battle against it.
Every year, 2.7 million new TB patients are found in India, and 0.41 million patients die every year. The Indian government has pledged to eradicate TB by 2025. Every year 0.5 million TB patients go undetected who become tools in spreading the diseases. Detection of TB impacts the work of many patients as they are forced to stay home. Holistic coordination of various stakeholders is important in addressing the issue.
Dr Prashant Bhote, city TB officer, PMC, said that many patients struggle with getting the right nutrition. PMC is urging citizens and NGOs to cover nutrition expense of these patients for at least a year.
“Every patient is given at least ₹500 per month to cover nutrition. However, there is a need to support patients with flour, fruits, eggs and milk on a monthly basis. The expenditure of these roughly amounts to ₹1,050. We urge citizens and NGOs to come forward and adopt these patients,” said Dr Bhote.
Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief, said, “We urge institutes to use their CSR funds to provide social, professional as well as economical help to TB patients. For this, the government has developed ‘Nikshay Sathi Application’ and identified patients who need community support. Individuals can reach out through WhatsApp number 7821964491 and dtomhpna@rntcp.org,” said Dr Bharti.
-
NGT slaps ₹100 crore interim compensation on Noida for polluting rivers
The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday fined the Noida authority ₹100 crore and the Delhi Jal Board ₹50 crore for discharging untreated water into drains that eventually meet the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. The Noida authority has also been asked to sign a pact with NTPC to utilise sewage discharged into the drains that meet the two rivers.
-
Man caught ‘shooting’ video of woman in shower found dead
A 21-year-old man was found dead at a house in Illahabas village, under Phase 2 police station, on Thursday evening. Two men have been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide in the case, police said. According to officials, the deceased individual was allegedly caught shooting a video of a 19-year-old woman while she was taking a shower on Thursday afternoon. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Friday.
-
Free ride for women in UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan
The UP State Transport Corporation will provide free rides to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year as well. Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions in this regard. “The free ride service for women passengers in all the UPSRTC buses will remain available for 48 hours from midnight of August 10 to midnight of August 12,” the spokesman said.
-
Over 13k families in Pune to get Covid relief funds
According to the Pune Municipal Corporation health department, of the 16,638 applications received from families who lost their loved ones due to Covid and seek compensation, over 13,000 have been sanctioned. District Disaster Management Authority has approved 13,338 applications since December last year. PMC officials cite many irregularities in filed applications. Dr Ashish Bharti, chief, PMC health department, said applicants do not submit requisite details required for seeking compensation.
-
Plan for Aarti on Ganga ghat in Hastinapur from Aug 15
MEERUT Preparations are underway to begin ' Aarti' on Ganga ghat of Hastinapur from August 15, after hoisting the national flag. The initiative taken by the Mahant of Karna temple Mahant Shankerdev and a functionary of the Natural Scientist Trust Priyank Bharti was approved by sub divisional magistrate of Mawana Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting. Hastinapur is located on the bank of the 30 km from the district headquarters Meerut, Ganga.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics