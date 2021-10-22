31K applications for 236 health department posts in Pune circle; exam on October 24

PUNE The health department of the state government has received a total of 31,000 applications for 236 available posts in the public health department of the Pune circle for Group C jobs.

Group C posts mainly perform clerical work in ministries and departments.

The health department is now gearing up to conduct written tests on October 24. The exams were earlier scheduled for September 24 were cancelled.

Dr Sanjay Deshmkuh, deputy director of Health, said, “Of the total vacancies in the state, 236 vacancies are in the Pune circle, which consists of three districts, Pune, Solapur and Satara, for 18 categories in Group C. For these 236 posts 31,951 applications have come in. Of these, 200 have got their seats in Ahmednagar and in Pune. The exam will be conducted at 123 centres in the circle.”

The exam for all the centres of the public health department located in Pune, and for other districts whose bureaus and offices are located in Pune circle, will be conducted by the Pune circle health department, said Deshmukh.

The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day, October 24 - from 10am to 12noon and from 3pm to 5pm. At the district level, district surgeons will act as the nodal officers.

Earlier students had raised complaints regarding a difficulty in getting access to the examination centres. To make it easier each student has been sent their admission card. Apart from this, arrangements have been made at the respective circle offices.

CCTV cameras, video cameras and mobile jammers have been installed at the examination cenres to ensure that there is no copying ot other irregularities in the classrooms.

Also care has been taken to ensure that the question paper has not got out and that no fake messages are circulated.