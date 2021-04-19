31-year-old alleges sexual assault, cheating

A 31-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a man for sexually assault, after allegedly duping her of ₹11 lakh for various reasons, including investment in Bitcoin. Subsequently, a case of sexual assault, cheating, and criminal intimidation has been registered against the man at Hinjewadi police station.

The accused has been identified as Ronit D Kapoor, who also goes by the name of Sandeep Dadarao Vaybhise (34), a resident of Vadgaonsheri.

The alleged sexual assault happened between December 2020 and January 2021, according to the police.

The man took ₹11,00,000 from the woman through multiple transactions for reasons including investment in Bitcoin, seeking a job in Singapore, and a nursing course.

The man also allegedly used the woman’s debit and credit card then allegedly blackmailed her by refusing to return the money if she refused to have intercourse with him, according to her complaint.

A case under Sections 376(2)(n) (sexual assault); 420 (cheating); and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station. Police sub-inspector P Borkar of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.