31-year-old in custody for killing his mother

PUNE A 31-year-old man has been remanded to the custody of the Pune police on Sunday for killing his mother after she allegedly refused to fund his drinking habit.

The deceased woman has been identified as Vimal Dattopanth Kulte (60), and the arrested man is Sachin Kulthe (31), both residents of a society on Abhinavcollege road, Narhe, according to he police.

Kulte has a drinking habit and worked as a replacement, part-time driver. He has studied till Class 12. He has a wife and a son both of whom live away from him due to his drinking, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the man’s 44-year-old sister whom he informed about their mother’s death, but did not reveal how she had died.

“He had already killed the mother and she was in their house in a bed. He went to his sister’s house and told her that their mother had passed away. They both rushed to his house and on the way he told her that they should not inform anyone and take her directly to a crematorium. The woman went upstairs and the man remained downstairs. When he realised that the woman was insisting on informing the police, he fled from downstairs,” saidassistant inspector PB Kanse of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

The man’s father had passed away a few years ago and had left a plot of land and some money for the mother, according to police. “He used to beat her up when she did not have the money,” said API Kanse.

The police took the body to Sassoon hospital for a post mortem and the doctors told the police that the woman had been injured with rods, sharp weapons as well as fists and kicks.

“She died of multiple injuries. He apparently used his kada, a knife from the kitchen and a wooden stick to beat her and caused these injuries, including head injuries, which later led to her death,” said API Kanse.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sinhgad road police station.