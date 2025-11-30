Search
328 cadets awarded degrees at NDA convocation in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 05:08 am IST

Eighteen cadets from friendly foreign countries also received degrees, continuing NDA’s long-standing military cooperation with partner nations

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday held the convocation ceremony for its 149th course at Habibullah Hall, where 328 cadets were formally awarded degrees and course completion certificates. Ajay Kumar, chairman of the Union Public Service Commission, was the chief guest for the event.

Of the 328 cadets passing out, 216 were awarded bachelor’s degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This includes 72 in the science stream, 92 in computer science and 52 in the arts stream. (HT PHOTO)
Kumar was received by Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Commandant of NDA. In his address, he congratulated the cadets for completing one of the country’s most rigorous military training programmes and urged them to lead as “scholar-warriors” in a rapidly changing security environment. He also acknowledged the role of parents and families in supporting the cadets.

Of the 328 cadets passing out, 216 were awarded bachelor’s degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This includes 72 in the science stream, 92 in computer science and 52 in the arts stream. Eighteen cadets from friendly foreign countries also received degrees, continuing NDA’s long-standing military cooperation with partner nations.

Another 112 Navy and Air Force cadets from the B.Tech stream received three-year course completion certificates. Their engineering degrees will be conferred after a final year of training at their respective pre-commissioning academies—the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The ceremony also honoured outstanding academic performers, including Cadet Kartik Maheshwari of ‘M’ Squadron, who topped the science stream; Cadet Ananya of ‘G’ Squadron, who topped the computer science stream; and Cadet Anurag Gupta of ‘B’ Squadron led the social science stream.

