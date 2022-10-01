33-year-old climbs onto Pune-Gorakhpur train roof, suffers 80% burns

A 33-year-old man reportedly suffered 80 per cent burns after allegedly climbing on rooftop of a Pune -Gorakhpur train and came in contact with an overhead wire at Pune railway station on Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Govardhan Malla (33), a resident of Cuttak, Odhisha.

The Pune Railways Police said that he was found lying injured on the ground after he came in contact with overhead wires. “On Saturday, around 10:30 am, there was a sparking followed by a loud sound on the train, after which, a railway pointsman rushed and found man lying on the ground, his clothes were completely charred and body was covered in burns,” said railway police.

He was then rushed to the hospital where doctors said he had 80% burns and was critical, stated railway officials.

Manik More, assistant police inspector said, “At 10.30 am the Gorakhpur express was coming from Ghorpadi yard, and halted at Wadia bridge for further signal, at that time , a 33-year-old man suddenly climbed on the roof of the train and sustained severe injuries after he came in contact with overhead wires.”

Manoj Zanwar, Public Relations Officer, Pune railway division confirmed the incident and said that railway police immediately rushed to him for further medical treatment and they are working to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident.