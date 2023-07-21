355 ‘difficult area’ schools in Pune district to remain closed for two days

Due to incessant heavy rain and landslides in several parts of the state, the Pune district administration and the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) have identified 355 schools in 12 talukas of the district which face the risk of landslides. The Pune ZP has declared school holidays for two days on July 20 and 21 till such time the situation returns to normalcy. The Pune ZP has declared school holidays for two days on July 20 and 21 till such time the situation returns to normalcy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to information shared by the Pune ZP education department, the district magistrate and chairman of the Pune District Disaster Management Authority have ordered that schools located in ‘difficult areas’ as defined in the Teacher Transfer Government Resolution of May 7, 2021, remain closed on Thursday and Friday as precautionary measure given the heavy downpour in the ghat areas. The Anganwadis in the said revenue villages where such schools are located will also remain closed on both days.

A total 355 schools have been identified as ‘difficult area schools’ in Pune district with the highest number located in Ambegaon taluka (73), followed by Bhor and Khed (36), Junnar (35), Maval (48), Mulshi (67), Purandar (17), and Velhe (43). There are no difficult area schools in Baramati, Daund, Haveli, Shirur and Indapur.

“Teachers and headmasters have been given strict instructions to go to schools today to ensure that children who come to school are safely dropped back home. Block education officers and child development project officers (CDPOs) are being instructed to be in the area and ensure the safety of all children,” said Pune ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad.

“This order applies to all the Anganwadis; primary and secondary ZP schools; and aided and private schools affiliated to all the boards. The schools and Anganwadis in all other areas will operate normally,” Prasad said.

Shivaji Pakhare from Adgaon village in Mulshi taluka which features in the difficult area list, said, “There is heavy rain since the last couple of days and we have not sent our children to school. It is risky to go outside and we have even stopped working in our farms since yesterday. Once the situation returns to normalcy, it will be okay to go to school.”

