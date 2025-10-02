36% rise in cyber crime cases

Pune: The city witnessed a 36% rise in cyber crimes cases, rising from 357 cases in 2022 to 487 cases in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. (Shutterstock)

According to the report, Bengaluru recorded the highest with 17,631 cyber crime-related cases followed by Hyderabad with 4,855 cases and Mumbai with 4,131 cases.

As per the report, the most common motives of cybercriminals are fraud and sexual exploitation, extortion, and emotional motives. The majority of these cases were filed under the category of cheating, impersonation, online banking fraud, computer-related offences, identity theft, and the transmission of obscene/sexually explicit content in electronic form.

The report indicates a decrease of 38% in crime against senior citizens (60 years and above) with 57 cases registered in 2023 as compared to 69 cases in 2022 and 150 cases in 2021. The majority of cases were related to murder (1), simple hurt (2), grievance hurt (2), theft (17), robbery (10), and cheating (6).

Overall, criminal cases in Pune have seen a 20% increase, with 17,022 cases recorded in 2023 in both Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) as compared to 14,173 cases in 2022 and 12,969 cases in 2021.

These cases predominantly involve offences against the human body, hurt, simple hurt, assault on women, kidnapping, abduction, and death by negligence, among others.