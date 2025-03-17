Menu Explore
37 confirmed cancer cases diagnosed in a month via diagnostic van

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 17, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Considering the surge in non-communicable diseases (NCD), including cancer, the diagnostic van has been provided to the health department to detect and diagnose cancer patients in both rural and urban areas

The public health department has identified 154 suspected cases and 37 confirmed cancer cases with the help of the cancer diagnostic van. As many as 7,385 suspected patients were screened for cancer, said officials.

As per officials the program, started on February 9, 2025, from the Women's Hospital Baramati, and will cover Pune, Satara, and Solapur districts.
As per officials the program, started on February 9, 2025, from the Women’s Hospital Baramati, and will cover Pune, Satara, and Solapur districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)



As per officials the program, started on February 9, 2025, from the Women’s Hospital Baramati, and will cover Pune, Satara, and Solapur districts. All these patients were identified and screened in a month between February 9 and March 9. Out of these, 37 diagnosed cancer patients, 21 had cervical cancer, 15 had breast cancer, and 1 patient had oral cancer, respectively, they said.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, these diagnosed patients will now be referred to recognised hospitals for further treatment and surgery.

“The initiative also includes health education sessions to spread awareness about cancer and self-examination techniques. Daily records are maintained and sent to state authorities for monitoring. With this mobile screening facility, we hope to detect cancer cases early, improving survival rates and reducing the disease burden,” he said.

The van is equipped to perform various cancer screening tests, including oral cancer— oral visual examination and biopsy, breast cancer—clinical breast examination, cervical cancer—visual inspection with acetic acid and colposcopy-guided biopsy amongst others. A team of gynecologists, dental surgeons, and trained healthcare experts have been appointed to examine patients.

