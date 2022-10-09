38 % swine flu deaths in state have comorbidities: health department

Pune circle has reported 61 swine flu deaths this year, the highest in the state so far. As per the health department, 38% deaths in state were due to comorbidities with majority patients from the age group of 41 to 70 years.

Health department officials noted that the cases of swine flu are on the decline now.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “It was seen that as swine flu cases in the last two years were almost negligible, the immunity that we had reduced. Hence, a rise in cases was seen this year. Now, the cases are decreasing. Majority cases that tested positive are with comorbidities.”

According to Awate, 100,000 vaccine doses were supplied across Maharashtra and 32,789 beneficiaries received the doses. In Pune circle, 18,444 have taken the vaccine, the highest in the state.

“There is less awareness among the public for swine flu vaccine. Currently, our priority for vaccination are healthcare professionals, patients with comorbidities and pregnant women,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Awate added, “There were 185 deaths due to swine flu in Maharashtra till October 7, of these, 118 reported no associated illness, whereas 73, which is 38% of deaths reported comorbidities. Three deaths are of children in the age group of 1 to 10 years.”

Speaking about the cases, Dr Prachee Sathe, director intensive care unit at city-based Ruby Hall Clinic said, “Vaccine shots are recommended for patients with comorbidities and pregnant women.”

Headline: Disease scan

Swine flu deaths in Maharashtra so far

Pune – 61

Nashik – 33

Nagpur – 30

Kolhapur – 23

Thane – 21

Aurangabad, Akola, Amravati – 5

Total – 185

Source: State Health department