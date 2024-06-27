 4 booked for cheating youth of ₹29 lakh - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
4 booked for cheating youth of 29 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 27, 2024 10:32 PM IST

A thirty-three-year-old victim who is a resident of Sangola in Solapur district lodged a complaint in this regard on Wednesday

The Yerawada police have booked a person for cheating an area resident for 28 .80 lakh by convincing him that he would provide him digital currency at cheaper rates. The incident took place between July 17, 2023, and June 26, 2024.

The incident took place between July 17, 2023, and June 26, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A thirty-three-year-old victim who is a resident of Sangola in Solapur district lodged a complaint in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the accused identified as Kunal Suresh Patole, a resident of Bibvewadi; Ganesh Babu, a resident of Dehu; Manoj Wadar, a resident of Sangli and Gunjan Suresh Patole, a resident of Bibvewadi have been booked under India Penal Code (IPC) 420, 406 and 34.

Police inspector Ravindra Shelke said that the accused did not fulfil their promise and neither did they give digital currency to the victim, nor did they return the amount taken from the victim. “Further investigation is underway,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / 4 booked for cheating youth of 29 lakh
