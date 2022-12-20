Home / Cities / Pune News / 4 held for damaging CCTV cameras in Pune

4 held for damaging CCTV cameras in Pune

pune news
Published on Dec 20, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Pune police have arrested a group of four persons for damaging four CCTV cameras and one autorickshaw in Kasba Peth area

Pune police have arrested a group of four persons for damaging four CCTV cameras and one autorickshaw in Kasba Peth area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune police have arrested a group of four persons for damaging four CCTV cameras and one autorickshaw in Kasba Peth area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Pune police have arrested a group of four persons for damaging four closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and one autorickshaw in Kasba Peth area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The accused with criminal history have been identified as Tanish Somnath Kumbhar (18) of Kasba Peth, Kiran Nitin Dhole (21) of Jambhulwadi Katraj, Javed Badre Alam (20) of Jambhulwadi and Bhushan Vinod Bhandwalkar (19) of Jambhulwadi Katraj. Their past cases have been filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The accused allegedly damaged two CCTVs near Mhasoba Mandir, two at Shahid Abdul Hamid Chowk and one near Chaudhari Mill, besides vandalising a parked autorickshaw at around 1:15 am on Sunday after attending a wedding ceremony of their friend at Kasba Peth.

Inspector Amol Kale said, “We have arrested the accused who confessed to do the act by mistake. Locals said that they created a ruckus in the area under the influence of alcohol.”

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under Sections 143, 149, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out