4 held for damaging CCTV cameras in Pune

Pune: The Pune police have arrested a group of four persons for damaging four closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and one autorickshaw in Kasba Peth area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The accused with criminal history have been identified as Tanish Somnath Kumbhar (18) of Kasba Peth, Kiran Nitin Dhole (21) of Jambhulwadi Katraj, Javed Badre Alam (20) of Jambhulwadi and Bhushan Vinod Bhandwalkar (19) of Jambhulwadi Katraj. Their past cases have been filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The accused allegedly damaged two CCTVs near Mhasoba Mandir, two at Shahid Abdul Hamid Chowk and one near Chaudhari Mill, besides vandalising a parked autorickshaw at around 1:15 am on Sunday after attending a wedding ceremony of their friend at Kasba Peth.

Inspector Amol Kale said, “We have arrested the accused who confessed to do the act by mistake. Locals said that they created a ruckus in the area under the influence of alcohol.”

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under Sections 143, 149, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).