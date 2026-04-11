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    4 held for stealing copper wire from hospital MRI machine

    According to the complaint filed by Chetan Mohan Rawal, 38, a resident of Tadiwala Road, the accused cut and pulled out nearly 30 metres of copper wiring connected to the MRI machine, which was partially exposed outside a wall.

    Published on: Apr 11, 2026 4:58 AM IST
    By Nadeem Inamdar
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    Pune: The Laxminagar police arrested four men for allegedly stealing copper wiring from an MRI machine at the Bharat Diagnostic Centre inside Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, leading to a disruption of medical services.

    4 held for stealing copper wire from hospital MRI machine
    4 held for stealing copper wire from hospital MRI machine

    The accused identified Dinesh Bhagwan Salve, 22; Badruzzaman Jihaul Shaikh, 24; Ibrahim Naresh Yadav, 20 and Sachin Suresh Gavli alias Goldya, 36; all residents of Yerwada, were tracked down using technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage from the hospital and around 50 nearby locations.

    According to the complaint filed by Chetan Mohan Rawal, 38, a resident of Tadiwala Road, the accused cut and pulled out nearly 30 metres of copper wiring connected to the MRI machine, which was partially exposed outside a wall. The theft, which came to light on the afternoon of April 5, rendered the MRI machine non-functional, causing inconvenience to several patients.

    Police teams led by senior inspector Ravindra Kadam visited the spot and launched an investigation. During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and identified the suspects as habitual offenders. Acting on leads, police laid a trap in the Tadigutta area and apprehended three accused, who later revealed the involvement of Gavli. He was subsequently arrested, and copper wire worth 35,000, measuring around 30 metres, was recovered from him.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/4 Held For Stealing Copper Wire From Hospital MRI Machine
    Home/Cities/Pune News/4 Held For Stealing Copper Wire From Hospital MRI Machine
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