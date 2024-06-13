4 lifts to be installed at Pune rly station  

Much to the relief of elderly and physically disabled passengers, four lifts will be installed in a phase-wise manner on the platforms at Pune railway station. As per the proposal, the lifts will be installed at platform No. 1, between platforms 2 and 3, platforms 4 and 5 and at platform No. 6 near the Pune Metro station. (HT PHOTO)

In a survey conducted in 2022, Pune Railway division officials pointed out the urgent need for the elevators and a proposal was sent to the higher authorities for approval.

As per the proposal, the lifts will be installed at platform No. 1, between platforms 2 and 3, platforms 4 and 5 and at platform No. 6 near the Pune Metro station.

“The tender process for installation of these four lifts is completed and we have got the funds from the Raiwlay board for this work. The actual work will also start soon at the Pune railway station,” Indu Dubey, Pune railway divisional manager, said.