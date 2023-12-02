4 pvt firm officials booked for sexual harassment

Pune: Woman staffer of a private finance company has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by four senior officials. The case was registered at Yerawada Police Station on Wednesday over the incident that took place between October and November. Woman staffer of a private finance company has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by four senior officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the FIR, the complainant accuses her four seniors of mentally harassment.

“As per the complaint filed by the victim, we have registered case under relevant sections and further investigation is going on,” said a Yerawada police station official.

A case has been registered at Yerawada Police Station under Sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage), 354 A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).