40 per cent of question sets yet to be submitted to SPPU
The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) examination department has instructed all its affiliated colleges to prepare question sets bank for students for the forthcoming first-semester examination starting from April 11.
The process of making model question sets is not yet completed. Despite the warning to the appointed faculties, only 60 per cent of subject paper sets have been sent to SPPU of the total 3,700 subjects.
The SPPU administration is now going to take strict action against such violating faculties.
Around 8,000 faculties are involved in this important process of making question banks. While it has been instructed by SPPU to the colleges to complete the work in time, faculties appointed by SPPU for this work need to be given free time from their college work.
There are a total of 3,700 subjects of SPPU graduate and postgraduate courses and the process of making the question sets bank was started on February 20. For each of the question, a faculty is paid ₹12, and one faculty cannot go beyond ₹1,000 charges for working on this project. It was instructed to colleges to complete this work on a priority basis, but only 60 per cent of the question sets banks are submitted to SPPU.
“The remaining 40 per cent sets are yet to come, while now SPPU has asked for the list of faculties who are delaying the work. Action will be taken on those faculties who are found guilty of delaying the work and not submitting the question sets bank in time,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the board of examination and evaluation.
The overall admission process and examination for the academic year 2020-21 is delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The admission for some of the graduate and postgraduate courses in SPPU is still going on. This has resulted in the delay of first semester exams, and now due to the strict restrictions imposed by Pune district collector all the schools and colleges are closed in Pune district till March 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC clears proposed underground Swargate-Katraj metro line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surrendered Naxal claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boil water notice for city’s eastern residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC writes off ₹13 crore property tax on mobile towers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edible oil prices reach an all-time high in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC extends contract of SWaCH by two months, administration fears slip in cleanliness ranking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Garbage stink irks commuters on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A pedestrian nightmare to walk on Sus-Pashan footpath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 per cent of question sets yet to be submitted to SPPU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-time MP, BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi pays tribute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From life of social work, and dreams of civil service... Dhanashri fights for her life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for murder over cricket betting debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune deputy mayor resigns ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox