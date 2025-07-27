400 frontline forest staff identified for zoonotic disease screening

PUNE: In a bid to enhance early detection and raise awareness about zoonotic diseases, nearly 400 forest and zoo staff members in Maharashtra have been shortlisted for medical screening. Registration for the screening process will begin soon, followed by a series of medical tests. The initiative aims to safeguard both wildlife and human populations by identifying potential risks of disease transmission among individuals most frequently in contact with animals. In a bid to enhance early detection and raise awareness about zoonotic diseases, nearly 400 forest and zoo staff members in Maharashtra have been shortlisted. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Launched in January of this year, the program titled ‘Building a Surveillance Model for Detecting Zoonotic Spillover in Increased Bird-Human Interaction Settings’ adopts the one Health approach, a concept recognising the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. This pioneering project is a joint effort by the Maharashtra Forest Department, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and Symbiosis International University.

The program focuses on developing a real-time surveillance model to monitor zoonotic spillovers among frontline forest staff, zoo workers, bird sanctuary staff, and residents living near wetlands. Zoonotic diseases—those transmitted from animals to humans—are emerging as a significant global health threat. Notable examples include the Nipah virus, Ebola, Zika, SARS-CoV-2, Avian Influenza Virus (AIV), and Monkeypox.

Despite the growing threat of zoonotic infections in India, scientists have noted a lack of comprehensive data on such diseases within the country. Since its launch, several awareness and sensitisation programs have already been conducted in districts such as Satara, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and Junnar.

Dr Satish Pande, a conservationist and researcher leading the sensitisation program, shared that the response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive. Following the sensitisation sessions, many frontline workers expressed eagerness to enrol.

To date, 400 staff members have been identified for enrollment, with the registration process still ongoing. Once registration is complete, participants will undergo medical check-ups, including blood tests, to assess if they have been exposed to any viral infections via the presence of antibodies. Following the initial assessments, the health of each participant will be monitored over the next three years.

In Maharashtra, four wild animals—including three tigers and one leopard—have died this year due to Avian influenza. Across India, at least three human deaths linked to zoonotic diseases have been reported. These cases highlight the increasing concern over zoonotic infections, particularly as viruses continue to breach species barriers. Frontline workers, who have frequent contact with both animals and local communities, are emerging as a potential link in the transmission chain.

Dr Pande emphasised that this program will provide close health monitoring for these key personnel, making a significant contribution to both wildlife conservation and public health safety.