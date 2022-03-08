40-year-old arrested for molesting minor in Pune
PUNE The Pune police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old shepherd for molesting a 5-year-old girl near a scrap dealership shop in Ota scheme area of Nigdi.
The arrested man has been identified as Jishan Abrar Kureshi, 40, a resident of Ankush chowk area of Nigdi. He worked as a caretaker of sheep owned by a shepherd, said officials.
The incident was brought to light by a 7-year-old boy who is related to the 5-year-old survivor and was with her when the man took her to a secluded spot and touched her inappropriately. The child told the elders in the family, who gathered near the scrap shop where the accused lived, on Friday morning, according to the police.
“As a mob gathered outside the shop, another woman came forward and claimed that her 6-year-old daughter had complained of a similar misbehaviour by Kureshi. We are now investigating if there were other children as well,” said police sub-inspector Girigoswami of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.
The 5-year-old told the police that the man had threatened to harm her if she told anyone about it.
A case under Sections 354(a) and 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, and 12 of Protection of children from sexual offence act, 2012 has registered at Nigdi police station.
